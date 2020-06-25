COVID-19: US records highest single day spike; California, Texas among states worst-hit

The United States has recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases since its outbreak in mid-April. The country reported 35,900 cases on Wednesday shattering the previous record of 34,700, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

Seven US states have reported their highest coronavirus patient admissions in the pandemic so far, as cases surge in the US following the easing of restrictions.

These states are Arizona, Arkansas, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. They also confirmed a record daily case increase on Tuesday, each admitted record numbers of infected people to the hospital, the Washington Post reported.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the state, which was one of the most aggressive about reopening, could see new restrictions.

"If it's not contained in the next couple of weeks, it will be completely out of control, and Texas will have to ratchet back," the Trump ally said in televised comments.

California saw record infections, too, with more than 5,000 in a single day for the first time, as Arizona, Nevada and Missouri also reported record case increases.

In Florida, Homestead hospital warned that its intensive care unit was at capacity, NBC reported. Florida confirmed 3,200 new cases on Tuesday, which marked the sixth day of more than 25,000 cases.

The country continues to be the worst-hit in terms of coronavirus pandemic with over 121,000 deaths from nearly 2.4 million cases.

Dr Anthony Fauci pleaded with people to wear masks in busy public spaces. “Plan A, don’t go in a crowd. Plan B, if you do, make sure you wear a mask,” Fauci said at a Congress hearing.

The next few weeks would be critical to tamping down a disturbing coronavirus surge, he said.