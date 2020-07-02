COVID-19: US' Florida shatters all records after reporting 10,000 new cases

The American state of Florida has broken all records after it recorded over 10,000 coronavirus cases making it the biggest one-day increase in the state since the pandemic started, as per Reuters tally.

The coronavirus infections in Florida saw a steep rise by 168 per cent, which means the state witnessed over 95,000 new cases during the month of June.

The United States recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 706 fatalities.

There were 52,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours in the US with the death toll rising to 128,028. The number of coronavirus cases has increased substantially in the past few days with the US recording 42,528 new infections one day earlier.

The total virus cases in the United States has now jumped to over 2.6 million.

According to reports, hospitalizations have also increased in Houston, Texas and Arizona as local governments battle a potential second wave.

Arizona too recorded the highest number of cases on Wednesday with 4,878 new coronavirus cases and 88 deaths as the United States continued to grapple with the virus. According to state officials over 84,000 people have now tested positive for the virus with the total death toll rising to 1,720.