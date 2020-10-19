COVID-19 survivors experience symptoms months after catching virus: Oxford University

Britain’s Oxford University on Monday claimed that in some cases, COVID-19 symptoms persist for last way longer than previously thought.

Initial findings from a study suggest that symptoms such as breathlessness, anxiety, fatigue, and depression continue to appear months after contracting the virus. The study is observing the long-term impact of COVID-19.

Additionally, scientists found abnormalities in the organs of many coronavirus survivors, and believe that continued inflammation may continue to be a factor for people who had developed COVID-19.

Coronavirus emerged last year in Wuhan, China and has led to a loss of lives across the globe.

On Monday, the novel coronavirus crossed another grim milestone with the confirmed infections surpassing 40 million.

More than 50 per cent of the infections are from the three worst-hit countries: the United States with 8,154,935 cases, India with 7,550,273 and Brazil 5,235,344.

The deadly virus which was detected in China last year has also recorded 2.5 million cases in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, figures confirmed that more than 250,000 people have died in Europe of COVID-19 as the continent battles a second wave of the deadly virus.

Countries like Britain, France have reimposed strong measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the fear of rising cases putting stress on the medical system grows.

COVID-19 has caused 40,000,234 infections and 1,113,896 fatalities worldwide, according to an AFP tally compiled on official figures.