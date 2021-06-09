COVID-19: One-third of British people prefer to stay indoors, reveals a new survey

Despite the relaxation of lockdown restrictions for the summer, a YouGov poll finds that one-third of UK citizens prefer to "stay at home" and avoid social contact.

The United Kingdom has eased restrictions on its economic and social interactions, but the spread of the Covid version, which first appeared in India, threatens the entire easing of prohibitions.

Most legal coronavirus rules will be removed in the final step of the planned exit from lockdown on June 21, allowing bars and restaurants to reopen at full capacity and nightclubs to reopen for the first time since the pandemic began last spring.

It has been revealed that 33 per cent of Brits are still choosing to stay at home and completely avoid social contact while only 17 per cent say that they would socialise just once a week.

A total of 15 per cent claimed that they planned to meet friends about twice a week, while 9 per cent said that they would meet friends thrice a week.

Wales has the maximum number of residents, a total of 40 per cent, who choose to stay at home. This is even after the country eased lockdown restrictions on May 17.

Age was seen as a major factor in triggering eagerness to socialise and interact with friends. Only 15 per cent of 18–24-year-olds claimed that they would avoid social interactions as compared with 32 per cent of 25–49-year-olds and 42 per cent of 50–64-year-olds.

The research comes after Sir David King of Independent SAGE urged the government to delay easing lockdown by a period of a few weeks as cases soar in the UK.