COVID-19: Lambda variant may be more resistant to vaccines than other strains

Scientists are concerned that a highly contagious new COVID-19 strain devastating Peru might be immune to vaccinations.

The C.37 strain, known as the Lambda variant, was first found in Peru in December 2020, accounting for fewer than 1% of all new cases.

According to a study in the Financial Times, it currently accounts for approximately 80% of new infections in Peru and has spread to about 27 nations in the last month.



A study at the University of Chile, Santiago, looked into the effect of Lambda on workers who had received two doses of China's CoronaVac Vaccine.



Results suggest Lambda is more infectious than Gamma and Alpha and is better able to escape the antibodies produced by vaccines.

According to the World Health Organization, the strain contains a variety of changes that could have resulted in greater transmissibility or resistance to neutralising antibodies.

The spike protein used by Lambda to infect human cells has a unique pattern of seven mutations.

According to the data, about 10% of those who are infected die, with a death rate of nearly 600 for every 100,000 citizens, almost double that of the next country, Hungary.

(With inputs from agencies)