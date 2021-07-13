COVID-19: Johnson & Johnson vaccine can cause rare neurological complication, warns US FDA

The US Food and Drug Administration warned on Monday that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines may increase the risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological illness, after 100 early instances were identified among the 12.5 million doses given out.

According to a news report published on CNN, 95% of the instances were serious enough to necessitate hospitalisation and one person died, according to the organisation.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare neurological illness in which the immune system targets nerves, resulting in temporary but possibly life-threatening paralysis.

According to the CNN report, Johnson & Johnson said that it was discussing the matter with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.



"We have been in discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulators about rare cases of the neurological disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, that have been reported following vaccination with the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.The chance of having this occur is very low, and the rate of reported cases exceeds the background rate by a small degree," the company said in a brief statement.



The majority of people who develop GBS symptoms do so after contracting a respiratory infection, such as the flu or becoming ill with diarrhoea, according to the CDC.

A pathogen linked to eating raw poultry is one of the most common causes.

