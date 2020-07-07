COVID-19: Hospitals in America may soon overflow with patients

The world's hardest hit, both in Coronavirus cases and deaths, the US has experienced a resurgence of the disease since June.

The United States has now four epicentres of coronavirus instead of one -- Los Angeles, cities in Texas, cities in Florida and Arizona. This has led to the governors fearing that their hospitals could be overrun with patients.

"We are right back where we were at the peak of the epidemic during the New York outbreak...The difference now is that we really had one epicentre of spread when New York was going through its hardship. Now, we really have four major epicentres of spread -- Los Angeles, cities in Texas, cities in Florida and Arizona. Florida looks to be in the worst shape," Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner was quoted by The Washington Post as saying in an interview.

The United States passed another grim coronavirus milestone as the death toll from the virus climbed past 130,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Country-wise, the United States continues to be the most affected, with 3,039,974 coronavirus cases and 132,961 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,626,071 cases, 65,556 deaths) and India (720,346 cases, 20,174 deaths).

(With inputs from agencies)