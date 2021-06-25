COVID-19: Delta variant is infecting vaccinated people, says Israel

As Israel deals with a surge in cases caused by the Delta variant, health officials have suggested that up to half of new cases could be among the vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated people who come into contact with the Delta variant will be quarantined, according to Chezy Levy, the director-general of Israel's health ministry.



"Even though the numbers are low, the fact that this is reaching vaccinated people means ... that we are still checking how many vaccinated people have also been infected," Levy said, according to Haaretz.

On June 23, Israel gave health officials the authority to quarantine anyone who has been exposed to an extremely infectious variant of Covid-19, even if they have been vaccinated or have recovered from the sickness with supposed immunity.

The decision came after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a warning on Tuesday about fresh Delta-related outbreaks, with daily infections rising following weeks of low levels because to Israel's unprecedented mass vaccination campaign.

If authorities feel they may have been in "close contact with a carrier of a severe virus strain," authorities can force vaccinated or previously infected people to self-isolate for up to 14 days under the amended health ministry regulations.

The number of new cases recorded every day in Israel has risen to above 100, the highest level since May.

According to Levy, the Delta variety is responsible for almost 70% of the cases.

As daily cases remained in the single digits, Israel began to relax its viral restrictions, terminating indoor masking last week.