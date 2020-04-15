COVID-19 crisis: After reports of racism, African nations take on China

China is now reporting fewer coronavirus cases. However, there are serious doubts over the numbers. Beijing is being accused of downplaying the figures.

Earlier there were reports of how the African community was facing racism in Guangzhou. Now, the African governments are angry.

On Tuesday, a Nigerian lawmaker grilled a Chinese diplomat. Across the capitals of African nations, politicians are demanding answers from Beijing after videos emerged of African nationals being abused on the streets in China.

The African nationals were evicted from hotels and their rented houses. The Chinese people fear that new infections are spreading from foreigners, so they began targeting African expats. Misinformation added more fuel to the fire.

African ambassadors in Beijing have revealed the extent of xenophobia. They have written a letter to China's foreign minister and African news website has shared a copy of it.

The letter describes how Africans are being attacked, mistreated and harassed in China. African nationals were ejected from their hotels in the middle of the night. Some of them were forced to live on the streets. A group of students was forced to take a nucleic acid test.

Although hey had no travel history, there were claims of forced testing and quarantine even when someone showed no symptoms of the coronavirus or had tested negative.

Their passports have been seized, some of them were even threatened with arrests, detention and deportation. These are gross violations of human rights. Chinese diplomats followed their playbook.

First, they issued a denial. Beijing described the racist attacks as "rumors" and "misunderstandings". The criticism did not stop. So, they tried to downplay the racism. The African leaders were furious. The governments of Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and the African Union have spoken out.

They have issued a fierce response and demanded action from Beijing. China is now trying to repair the damage with the African leadership and more importantly, the damage to its image.

They have dispatched officials to Guangzhou and took a camera crew with them but China has not issued a formal apology.