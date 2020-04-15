Four studies shed light on novel coronavirus and its impact

Four new studies have emerged even as scientists are trying to better understand the virus that has wreaked havoc across the world.

Study 1: Dead body to human transmission possible

Thailand has reported the first case of COVID-19 transmission from a dead patient to a health worker as medical examiner died after catching the infection from a dead body.

This raises concerns over the risk faced by those working in morgues and funeral homes. Published in the journal of forensic and legal medicine by Won Sriwijitalai of the RVT medical centre in Thailand and Viroj Wiwanitkit of China’s Hainan medical university, the report says infection control and universal precautions are necessary. And that forensic professionals have to wear protective devices including a protective suit, gloves, goggles, cap and mask.

Disinfection procedures used in operation rooms might be applied in pathology and forensic units as well. It is still not known how long the virus survives in a dead body.

Study 2: Coronavirus can survive in warm temperatures

Heat does not kill or deactivate the coronavirus. Several theories to this effect were in circulation earlier. Giving rise to optimism that the warmer summer months might bring some respite. But a French research paper now reports that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can survive long exposure to high temperatures.

Professor Remi Charrel and colleagues from southern France's Aix-Marseille University found that after the novel coronavirus was heated to 60 degrees celsius for an entire hour. It still had some surviving strains that can replicate afterwards.

Study 3: Does air conditioning help spread the coronavirus?

A Chinese study has found that the direction of air conditioning is a key factor for droplet transmission. The research was led by Jianyun lu of the Guangzhou Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. It studied 10 coronavirus cases from three families who dined at the same restaurant in Southern China.

Suggesting that the direction of airflow from air conditioning ventilation helped droplet transmission between them. The study advises restaurants to increase the space between tables and improve ventilation to reduce the risk of infection.

Study 4: Social distancing may be required until 2022

Over half of humanity is locked down. Governments in many parts of the world are extending restrictions. How long will this last?

Turns out, one-time lockdowns might not be enough to clamp down on the coronavirus.

In fact, scientists at Harvard University say repeated periods of social distancing might be required until 2022. The study published in the journal science assumes that COVID-19 will become seasonal.