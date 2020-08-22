COVID-19 cases near 23 million; death toll crosses 797,000

Coronavirus cases around the world are nearing the 23 million mark as the global tally crossed 22,923,600 on Saturday morning, while the number of deaths due to the virus crossed 797,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US, once again, reported highest number of daily spike with 5,621,035 cases and 175,350 deaths.

Brazil is next in line 3,532,330 infections and 113,358 deaths, with India nearing at 2,975,702 cases and 55,794 deaths.

South Korea has reimposed the social distancing regulations in the capital city of Seoul as the cases increased by 315, taking the tally to 17,002 with 309 deaths.

Germany's capital city, Berlin, too, faced a surge as students and staff of nearly 41 schools got infected by the novel coronavirus within two weeks of reopening of schools.

The country that celebrated 100 days free of coronavirus, New Zealand, too, reported 11 fresh cases. After the fresh figures, PM Jacinda Ardern announced that the ongoing restrctions of alert level 3 will continue in Auckland, while the rest of the country will follow an alert level 2, until further notice.

Australia, on the other hand, saw a decline in the number of cases. The second most populous state, Victoria, reported 13 new coronavirus deaths while new infections in the hotspot state remained below 200 for the second consecutive day.