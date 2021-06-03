COVID-19 cases hotspots emerge globally as worries mount

Even as the world remains delicately placed when it comes to the COVID-19 crisis, the Americas and Europe have shown the maximum number of cases, followed by Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) data.



The data showed that the Americas reported 67,594, 259 cases, with Europe registering 54,400, 840 cases followed by South East Asia at 32,075,662.

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City will be testing the entire population as cases surge. The city has also undergone a lockdown.

Vietnam's envoy Pham Sahn Chau told WION, "Vietnam is facing the 4th COVID-19 wave within 18 months of the inception of the pandemic. In the previous wave, we only got 1600 cases, but from 27th April until now, we have near 4000 cases, basically 150-200 cases a day".

The new wave has led to surges in countries like Malaysia, Nepal, Bahrain, but South America seems to be a new hot spot with Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Paraguay witnessing surges. The majority of these countries have declared lockdown, and the Copa America football tournament has been moved out of Argentina due to the surge.

Slovenia's envoy to India, Dr Marjan Cencen told WION, that the second wave "saw many more infections" and "people started to understand what is going on" since the virus was not seriously taken, adding, "the virus is still unpredictable".

While India has the second-largest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases, the numbers are coming down. India reported 134,000 daily new cases in the last 24 hours, which is less than 200,000 daily new cases for the last seven consecutive days.

New Delhi is also working on the vaccination, with authorities administering more than 220 million vaccine doses under the National Covid Vaccination Drive.