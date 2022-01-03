COVID-19: Are these new symptoms of Omicron variant? Experts weigh in

Amid a rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases globally fuelled by the Omicron variant, scientists and experts are working to analyse the immune escape potential.

After the initial examination, it was said that Omicron is the most worrying Covid variant since delta with a large number of mutations.

However, the Omicron appears to be milder but no doubt, the 'variant of concern' has led to an increase in the number of cases across the world.

If we talk about symptoms of coronavirus, they generally include "a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste", the Daily Express reported referring to the UK's NHS.

However, some people have had nausea and a loss of appetite - symptoms that are not usually associated with Covid and these are the new symptoms, as per the report.

Tim Spector, who is the Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King's College London said that these are common symptoms in those who tend to be double-jabbed or even boosted.

"Quite a few of them had nausea, slight temperature, sore throats and headaches," he was quoted as saying.

What do the other experts have to say?

According to a CDC analysis of the first 43 cases investigated in the US, the four most common symptoms of the omicron variant are cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose.

In some cases, vomiting has also been reported as a symptom among those with the variant, the report said.

Recent preliminary studies have stated that Omicron appears to be "milder" than the Delta variant wave. People infected are between 40 and 70 per cent less likely to be admitted to hospitals.

Another report shows that the Omicron is milder than previous lethal variants. Research from an Imperial College London study and Scottish paper Early Pandemic Evaluation and Enhanced Surveillance of Covid-19, states that people with Omicron are 15 to 20 per cent less likely to need hospital treatment. They are 40 to 45 per cent less likely to require an overnight stay in hospital.

