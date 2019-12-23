Counting of votes underway in Jharkhand polls

The counting of votes for 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand began on Monday.

The state had gone to the polls in two phases on November 30 and December 20.

Exit polls have given JMM, Congress and RJD over the ruling BJP in the state as Chief Minister Raghubar Das seeks another five-year term.

The final result is likely to be announced by 1 pm.

The tenure of the current Jharkhand assembly ends on January 5, 2020. It is the fourth assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000.



