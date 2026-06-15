Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Countdown to G7: Picturesque French town of Évian-les-Bains rolls out the red carpet for global leaders

Countdown to G7: Picturesque French town of Évian-les-Bains rolls out the red carpet for global leaders

Siddhant Sibbal
Authored By Siddhant Sibbal
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 13:54 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 13:55 IST
Countdown to G7: Picturesque French town of Évian-les-Bains rolls out the red carpet for global leaders

Overlooking Evian, which will host the upcoming G7 summit, beneath a French flag Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

The 52nd G7 Summit begins in Évian-les-Bains under tight security. World leaders and invited global dignitaries gather in France to tackle pressing global issues. 

Nestled in the picturesque French town of Évian-les-Bains, the 52nd G7 Summit gets underway amid unprecedented security. With world leaders converging here from June 15 to 17, this Alpine resort has transformed into a fortress. Helicopters patrol the skies, and hundreds of officers secure every approach. The agenda: global economic stability, AI governance, climate action, and navigating an increasingly fractured international order.

Under French President Emmanuel Macron's presidency, the G7 tackles pressing crises, from West Asia tensions to supply chain resilience and the push for critical minerals. But eyes are also on the guest nations. India, invited as a key partner, brings the voice of the Global South to the table. But the charm of this lakeside town belies the high-stakes diplomacy unfolding behind closed doors. For India, this isn't just another summit; it's a platform to amplify concerns of the developing world on trade, technology, and equitable growth.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: G7 Summit 2026 will tackle long-term reopening of Strait of Hormuz, Macron announces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at a warm reception in Nice over the weekend. After attending the Bharat Innovates, PM Modi held key bilateral talks with a "trusted" friend, French President Macron.

But on the sidelines of the G7, bilateral engagements, including a much-anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump, are being closely watched. Discussions are expected to cover trade tariffs, technology, and accountability for the killing of 3 Indian sailors by the US military.

Trending Stories

The Indian PM is also set to push India's priorities, innovation, energy security, and reform of global institutions. This G7 isn't business as usual. While the West grapples with its own divisions, PM Modi arrives with leverage , India's economic heft and strategic autonomy.

Also read: Beyond the seven: How Macron's extended G7 Summit 2026 guest list signals a multipolar shift


The Modi-Trump meeting could reset ties strained by tariffs and incidents, but New Delhi won't shy away from tough asks on market access and H-1B visas. In a multipolar world, India isn't just participating; it's shaping outcomes.

About the Author

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal, covers diplomacy and defence for WION since 2018. He has been charting Indian diplomacy, including India's rise on the global stage. He has covered major internati...Read More

Trending Topics