/Countdown to G7: Picturesque French town of Évian-les-Bains rolls out the red carpet for global leaders

Nestled in the picturesque French town of Évian-les-Bains, the 52nd G7 Summit gets underway amid unprecedented security. With world leaders converging here from June 15 to 17, this Alpine resort has transformed into a fortress. Helicopters patrol the skies, and hundreds of officers secure every approach. The agenda: global economic stability, AI governance, climate action, and navigating an increasingly fractured international order.

Under French President Emmanuel Macron's presidency, the G7 tackles pressing crises, from West Asia tensions to supply chain resilience and the push for critical minerals. But eyes are also on the guest nations. India, invited as a key partner, brings the voice of the Global South to the table. But the charm of this lakeside town belies the high-stakes diplomacy unfolding behind closed doors. For India, this isn't just another summit; it's a platform to amplify concerns of the developing world on trade, technology, and equitable growth.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at a warm reception in Nice over the weekend. After attending the Bharat Innovates, PM Modi held key bilateral talks with a "trusted" friend, French President Macron.

But on the sidelines of the G7, bilateral engagements, including a much-anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump, are being closely watched. Discussions are expected to cover trade tariffs, technology, and accountability for the killing of 3 Indian sailors by the US military.

The Indian PM is also set to push India's priorities, innovation, energy security, and reform of global institutions. This G7 isn't business as usual. While the West grapples with its own divisions, PM Modi arrives with leverage , India's economic heft and strategic autonomy.