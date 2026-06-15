French President Emmanuel Macron announced that leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations will dedicate Monday's (June 15) sessions to discussing the long-term reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, following a newly brokered framework agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the war in the West Asia. Speaking Sunday (June 14) in a video statement posted to Instagram, Macron outlined the primary objectives for the G7 summit, which is taking place from June 15–17 in the French lakeside resort of Evian-les-Bains.

"The aim will be to see the consequences of this agreement, support for Lebanon, the lasting reopening of Hormuz and of course the concluding of an accord on nuclear and ballistic activities in Iran," Macron stated as quoted by news agency AFP.

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The French president welcomed the preliminary memorandum of understanding, characterising it as the result of a collaborative diplomatic effort involving several global partners. In a subsequent statement on social media platform X, Macron called for "rapid and complete implementation by all belligerents," emphasising that the immediate, unconditional resumption of maritime traffic without restrictions or tolls is an essential requirement for both regional stability and the global economy.

Macron added that a joint international maritime mission established by France and the United Kingdom stands prepared to deploy resources to support the safe reopening of the vital waterway, which has been effectively closed to shipping for months.

The diplomatic breakthrough was first announced Sunday (June 14) by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social, where he declared the framework deal complete and ordered the immediate removal of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports in exchange for the free flow of energy shipments. Concurrently, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that mediators had secured an agreement for an immediate and permanent termination of military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also confirmed that hostilities would halt permanently.