Coronavirus: US continues to battle huge uptick as it sees over 2,200 new deaths

The United States in the last 24 hours confirmed more than 2,200 coronavirus deaths, highest ever since May, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University tally on Thursday.

As per the latest updates at 0030 GMT Friday, there were 200,146 new infections and 2,239 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 11,698,661 and death toll to 252,419 respectively.

The US is seeing a huge uptick in cases and deaths for the last several days and US authorities have urged people to avoid travel next week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The country is recording over 1,000 Covid-19 deaths and 150,000 new cases on a daily basis.

On Thursday, the US surpassed another grim milestone of 250,000 coronavirus deaths, far more than any other country.

Several US cities are reimposing new restrictions, including home confinement and limiting gatherings and in the latest California on Thursday announced a night-time curfew to prevent the spread of the virus.

New York City had earlier announced that schools would be shut down again to battle the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden has stated clearly that there will no national shutdown as seen in some European nations due to a rise in cases.

