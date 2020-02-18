Coronavirus outbreak: Over 70 thousand people infected; death toll passes 1,800

The number of confirmed cases of deadly coronavirus continues to rise in China. On Tuesday, more than 70 thousand people were infected from the virus while over 1,800 people died.

In Beijing on Tuesday, the Chinese government shared an update about the extent of the outbreak.

According to a report, at least 150 million people in China cannot move freely.

More than ten per cent of china's population is under lockdown. Restrictions such as how often the residents can leave their homes have been placed to curb the infections.

In Wuhan, the lockdown is getting tighter. A Chinese activist tweeted a video which showed that a speaker was installed on the streets which informs people about the latest restrictions.

Another video, allegedly from the Shaanxi province, shows how people are being forced to live in quarantine, even on the slightest doubts about an infection.

Wuhan is the city at the centre of this outbreak and now, even the health workers are falling prey to the virus.

The director of a hospital in Wuhan died today. Liu Zhiming had contracted the virus from the patients.



Last week, China said that more than 1,700 medical workers have contracted the virus. Six of them have died.

Tributes have been pouring in for Liu Zhiming on Chinese social media. One hashtag had about 29 million views.

Another video is floating on the internet which allegedly shows a health worker collapsing while at work.