Coronavirus: New York shutdown extended till April 29 as US death toll crosses 10,000

As New York witnessed nearly 600 deaths on Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the shutdown in the state until April 29.

Cuomo said the fatality rate in the state was "effectively flat" in the last two days but ordered the shutdown of schools and non-essential businesses until April 29.

"Now is not the time to be lax," he told reporters, adding fines for the violations of social distancing guidelines would be increased to $1000 from $500.

Earlier on Monday, the governor said that the state witnessed 599 new deaths from Sunday, taking the death toll to 4,758.

New York recorded its highest daily death toll so far on Saturday with 630 deaths.

Cuomo said the death rates had been dropping off since, suggesting that the state is seeing the peak of coronavirus outbreak.

"It is hopeful but it is also inconclusive," the governor said.

However, he warned of a "mistake" if social distancing measures are relaxed too soon.

"If the curve is turning it's because the rate of infection is going down, if the rate of infection is going down it's because social distancing is working," Cuomo added.

"If we are plateauing then we are plateauing at a very high level and there's tremendous stress on the health care system."

Meanwhile, in the US, there have been 10,335 deaths from coronavirus and 347,003 positive cases, according to the tally by John Hopkins University.

Almost 131,000 infections are confirmed in New York, Cuomo said.

(With AFP inputs)