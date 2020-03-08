Coronavirus: Italy's death toll jumps to 133 in a day

Italy's death toll from the novel coronavirus increased by 133 to 366 Sunday while the number of infections rose by a single-day record of 1,492 to hit 7,375", news agency AFP reported.

Italy has recorded the most deaths of any country outside China and the second-most COVID-19 infections in the world.

The majority of the deaths were in the Lombardy region in northern Italy, the civil protection agency said.

Meanwhile, Italy is ordering 22 million surgical masks to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the civil protection agency said Sunday, as it announced the country's death toll jumped to 366.

Over 15 million people were meanwhile adjusting to life in lockdown after the government shut whole swathes of the north, beginning with the worst-hit Lombardy region, home to the majority of Sunday's 133 deaths.

