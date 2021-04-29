Coronavirus: Italy to quarantine travellers from India

A flight from New Delhi arrived Wednesday evening in Rome carrying 210 passengers, who will be placed in mandatory quarantine.

Officials said that a new ordinance signed earlier in the day by Health Minister Roberto Speranza requires that passengers arriving from India are quarantined for 10 days at a site indicated by Italian health officials, due to concerns about the deadly spike in that country.

The passengers were being tested upon arrival and anyone testing positive will be taken instead to a COVID hotel near Rome's main Leonardo da Vinci International Airport. The 210 passengers include children.

Officials indicated that they were primarily Indian nationals who are residents in Italy.