Coronavirus infections surpass 700,000 in US, over 36,000 dead

The country hardest-hit with coronavirus, United States has surpassed 700,000 infections on Friday, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

The US has witnessed 700,282 coronavirus cases and 36,773 deaths as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday), as per the tally.

In the last 24 hours, the country has witnessed 3,856 deaths due to coronavirus, but this figure likely comprises "probable" virus-linked deaths, which had not previously been taken.

Earlier on Friday, President Donald Trump announced a $19 billion financial aid package for the agriculture industry to tackle the economic losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The government "will be implementing a $19 billion relief program for our great farmers and ranchers as they cope with the fallout of the global pandemic," Trump said in a press conference.

The US president on Thursday said that the 50 state governors would have full authority to decide when the lockdown ends.

(With inputs from AFP)