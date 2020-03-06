Coronavirus infections rise to over 100,000 worldwide; tourism, oil prices hit

Coronavirus infections globally climbed to over 100,000, according to newswire AFP as the death toll rose to over 3,400 with China accounting for 3,042 fatalities.

At least 356 deaths were reported outside China with 148 deaths in Italy and 124 in Iran. In South Korea, 42 people have died and 6,284 cases detected so far. Italy and Iran have reported 3,858 cases and 4,747 cases respectively.

On Friday, the deadly virus spread to Slovakia, the Vatican, South Asian country of Bhutan, Peru and Serbia.

A cruise ship off California once again became the focus of attention after California National Guard flew in test kits to the Grand Princess over suspected coronavirus cases with test results expected on Friday as authorities prevented the ship from docking with at least 3,500 people stranded on board.

In the United States, at least 57 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed today as tech giants Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook advised employees in Seattle to work from home.

Meanwhile, the World Tourism Organization said the number of international tourist arrivals will fall by 1.0-3.0 per cent in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus leading to an estimated loss of $30-50 billion.

The virus had an effect on oil prices which plunged over seven per cent after reports emerged Russia and OPEC had failed to reach an agreement over output cut over fall in demand due to coronavirus.