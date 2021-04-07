Coronavirus global death toll surpasses 3 million amid resurgence of infections

Coronavirus-related deaths crosses the 3 million mark worldwide on Tuesday, as the world deals with a resurgence of the virus. Currently, vaccination drives are on across the world to prevent more outbreaks, especially involving mutants.

A Reuters tally claims that it took over a year for the death toll to hit 2 million, but it crossed the 3 million mark over just three months. Cases are rising across the world, especially in the three hardest hit countries - USA, Brazil, and India.

Officials believe that the numbers are rising owing to more infectious variants which were first found in the United Kingdom and South Africa. In addition, public fatigue in terms of lockdowns and other precautions may have caused a surge.

Also read: Body weight, 'bad' cholesterol new risk factors for coronavirus

Currently, Brazil is leading with most number of new deaths reported daily on an average, a Reuters tally claims. The country accounts for one in every four deaths reported related to coronavirus.

The World Health Organization has acknowledged the dire conditions in Brazil, calling it a “critical” moment. Currently, many intensive care units in hospitals are running at over 90% capacity.

On Monday, India reported a record surge in cases with 100,000 daily infections, becoming the second country after the US to report such huge numbers.

Europe has the highest number of total deaths at 1.1 million. Out of these, 60 per cent come from just five countries - the UK, France, Russia, Italy, and Germany.

The US has seen the highest number deaths in the world at 555,000 - accounting for 19 per cent of all coronavirus-related deaths in the world.