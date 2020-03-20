Coronavirus effect: Netflix, YouTube to reduce streaming quality in Europe

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rattle Europe, streaming giant Netflix said it will be reducing its quality of service in order to ease pressure on the internet.

"We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25 per cent while also ensuring a good quality service for our members," the company said in a statement.

EU commissioner for the internal market and digital economy Thierry Breton said: "I warmly commend the initiative that Google takes to preserve the smooth functioning of the Internet during the COVID-19 crisis by having YouTube switch all Flag of European Union traffic to SD by default."

Netflix will now be switching to SD mode from HD in order to ensure smooth functioning of the Internet in Europe.

"I welcome the very prompt action that Netflix has taken to preserve the smooth functioning of the Internet during the COVID-19 crisis while maintaining a good experience for users," EU'S Thierry Breton added.