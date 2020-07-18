Coronavirus antibody test passes first major trials in UK with 98.6% accuracy

The UK is set to distribute millions of free coronavirus antibody tests after a version passed its first major trials.

The fingerprick tests can tell within 20 minutes if a person has ever been exposed to the coronavirus, and have been found to be 98.6% accurate in secret human trials held in June, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday.

It added the test was developed by the UK Rapid Test Consortium (UK-RTC), a partnership between Oxford University and leading UK diagnostics firms.

Also read | Australian researchers invent 20-minute coronavirus blood test

Ttens of thousands of prototypes have already been manufactured in factories across the United Kingdom, and a regulatory approval is awaited.

Ministers are hoping that the AbC-19 lateral flow test will be available for use in a mass screening programme before the end of the year, the newspaper reported.

Also read | UK approves 'highly accurate' COVID-19 antibody test

The tests are likely to be free and would be ordered online instead of being sold in supermarkets, according to plans cited by the newspaper.