/Cornell University agrees to independent investigation into ex-student's gang rape allegations

Cornell University has agreed to initiate an independent investigation into ex-female student's allegations. It was confirmed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul. This comes after Hochul said that the allegations are serious and also raises questions about Cornell campus culture. He also asked what steps is the university taking to protect the students. The student is identified as Jane Doe. She revealed that an internal Title IX investigation was launched in January 2025, and at least 12 hearings followed. But the university’s only expelled two out of the seven accused. The Independent also saw court documents showing that around November 8, 2024, temporary suspensions were issued for several male students who “were afforded the opportunity to mitigate their conduct by submitting essays to CORNELL.” The remaining students received lesser administrative sanctions, such as temporary suspensions, required workshops or essay-writing assignments.
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"I wanted to make sure they knew how important this was, and they absolutely agreed. And they're acting on this this afternoon. So, they'll be reporting on what the details are, but they will be conducting what I asked for, which is an independent outside investigation of what happened," Hochul told ABC News on Wednesday. "People need to know the truth and I think it's important for the public, for the victim, her family and the university community to know that their university did everything that they're supposed to do," she said.
Also Read: 'Drugged and gang-raped for hours': Ex-Cornell student sues university over alleged assault
Ex-Cornell student sues university
A former Cornell University student, identified as Jane Doe has filed a civil lawsuit, in which he has accused seven members of the university’s Chi Phi fraternity of drugging and gang-raping her for hours at the fraternity house in October 2024. The lawsuit, filed this month, names Cornell University and several other organisations and individuals as defendants. She has alleged that the university failed to protect her or adequately punish those responsible. Doe dropped out of the university following the incident, and in the latest lawsuit is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive monetary damages.
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In a 101-page civil complaint, filed in New York County Supreme Court, Jane Doe, alleged the assault occurred in Cornell’s Chi Phi fraternity house in Ithaca, New York. According to the documents, Doe was 20 years old at the time and a member of a campus sorority. The suit alleges she was visiting a friend at the house and was intoxicated when two male students pressured her into snorting a substance they claimed was ketamine. The lawsuit states that after an initial sexual assault, one of the men sent a message to the fraternity’s active Snapchat group chat stating there was “free p****” and inviting additional members to join. Multiple male students later arrived, and Doe was subjected to an hours-long assault by seven of them, according to the complaint. The lawsuit identifies the alleged perpetrators and the national and local sorority chapter. It also names two local bars, and several university-affiliated individuals as co-defendants for their alleged roles in failing to monitor, supervise or protect the plaintiff.