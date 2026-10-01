/Cornell University agrees to independent investigation into ex-student's gang rape allegations

Cornell University has agreed to initiate an independent investigation into ex-female student's allegations. It was confirmed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul. This comes after Hochul said that the allegations are serious and also raises questions about Cornell campus culture. He also asked what steps is the university taking to protect the students. The student is identified as Jane Doe. She revealed that an internal Title IX investigation was launched in January 2025, and at least 12 hearings followed. But the university’s only expelled two out of the seven accused. The Independent also saw court documents showing that around November 8, 2024, temporary suspensions were issued for several male students who “were afforded the opportunity to mitigate their conduct by submitting essays to CORNELL.” The remaining students received lesser administrative sanctions, such as temporary suspensions, required workshops or essay-writing assignments.

"I wanted to make sure they knew how important this was, and they absolutely agreed. And they're acting on this this afternoon. So, they'll be reporting on what the details are, but they will be conducting what I asked for, which is an independent outside investigation of what happened," Hochul told ABC News on Wednesday. "People need to know the truth and I think it's important for the public, for the victim, her family and the university community to know that their university did everything that they're supposed to do," she said.

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Ex-Cornell student sues university

A former Cornell University student, identified as Jane Doe has filed a civil lawsuit, in which he has accused seven members of the university’s Chi Phi fraternity of drugging and gang-raping her for hours at the fraternity house in October 2024. The lawsuit, filed this month, names Cornell University and several other organisations and individuals as defendants. She has alleged that the university failed to protect her or adequately punish those responsible. Doe dropped out of the university following the incident, and in the latest lawsuit is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive monetary damages.