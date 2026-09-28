/'Drugged and gang-raped for hours': Ex-Cornell student sues university over alleged assault

A former Cornell University student, identified as Jane Doe has filed a civil lawsuit, in which he has accused seven members of the university’s Chi Phi fraternity of drugging and gang-raping her for hours at the fraternity house in October 2024. The lawsuit, filed this month, names Cornell University and several other organisations and individuals as defendants. She has alleged that the university failed to protect her or adequately punish those responsible. Doe dropped out of the university following the incident, and in the latest lawsuit is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive monetary damages.

In a 101-page civil complaint, filed in New York County Supreme Court, Jane Doe, alleged the assault occurred in Cornell’s Chi Phi fraternity house in Ithaca, New York. According to the documents, Doe was 20 years old at the time and a member of a campus sorority. The suit alleges she was visiting a friend at the house and was intoxicated when two male students pressured her into snorting a substance they claimed was ketamine. The lawsuit states that after an initial sexual assault, one of the men sent a message to the fraternity’s active Snapchat group chat stating there was “free p****” and inviting additional members to join. Multiple male students later arrived, and Doe was subjected to an hours-long assault by seven of them, according to the complaint. The lawsuit identifies the alleged perpetrators and the national and local sorority chapter. It also names two local bars, and several university-affiliated individuals as co-defendants for their alleged roles in failing to monitor, supervise or protect the plaintiff.

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What action was taken by the university?

She also revealed that an internal Title IX investigation was launched in January 2025, and at least 12 hearings followed. But the university’s only expelled two out of the seven accused. The Independent also saw court documents showing that around November 8, 2024, temporary suspensions were issued for several male students who “were afforded the opportunity to mitigate their conduct by submitting essays to CORNELL.” The remaining students received lesser administrative sanctions, such as temporary suspensions, required workshops or essay-writing assignments.

Doe also revealed that she reported the incident to the Cornell University Police Department approximately three weeks later on November 8, 2024. The lawsuit also alleged that Doe never received a call back from the Cornell Police Department after filing her initial report. “Based on the group chat evidence, it was obvious that the complaint warranted an investigation and criminal charges against the involved abusers. Instead Ms. Doe heard nothing,” Doe’s attorney Thomas Giuffra said.

“The arrogance and cruelty of these men was demonstrated in the fraternity group message which went to every single member of the fraternity inviting them to rape Ms. Doe. It is truly disheartening that nobody tried to help her and instead laughing comments were made. The lack of humanity displayed was surprising for a group of men who are supposed to be the best and brightest,” Giuffra said.

Response from Cornell University and others named in the lawsuit