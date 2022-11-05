COP27 host Wael Abdoulmagd accuses governments of making false public pledges  

The Egyptian host of the COP27 summit has accused governments of other countries of convening for crucial climate talks of making public positive statements but denying them privately.

Wael Abdoulmagd, the in charge of the summit said, "Political statements and pledges are made in front of the cameras, but in the negotiating rooms it’s back to the adversarial approach. These [publicly positive positions] will not be of value until translated into the negotiating rooms, and that has not been the case so far."

Abdoulmagd further said that the difference between what is said and what is done cannot continue, and the spirit of compromise needs to be shown.

Several formal talks between several leaders have already taken place in Sharm el-Sheikh.

As per reports, nearly 120 heads will gather together to determine the talks over the two weeks of talks.

Being the first Cop to be held in Africa in six years, the summit will also be focusing on majors to reduce carbon emissions, the Ukraine conflict and other global issues with the world dealing with the effects of climate emergency.

The UK PM Rishi Sunak recently confirmed that he'll be attending the summit. Sunak said that it's important to focus on climate change.

US President Joe Biden is expected to arrive for the summit on the third day. The president will be not present for the first two days.

The absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are anticipated.

In an interview with Guardian, the host said that to assist in reducing emissions and coping with extreme weather, the developing nations were promised $100 billion annually starting in 2020. However, he said that the required amount is in a trillion and the amount decided will not be enough to cover the loss.

