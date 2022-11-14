COP27: Countries might water down commitment to 1.5C temperature issue, says report

Egypt, the host nation which holds the presidency of the COP27 summit, is reportedly struggling to find common ground between the member countries over the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

According to a BBC report, ministers have been having intense negotiations in Sharm El-Sheikh over the weekend to come out with a strong action plan on achieving the 1.5 degrees Celsius climate goal amid fears of softening the agreement on closing the emissions gap.

The Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Simon Stiell, recently revealed that no progress has been made so far.

"My observations are that there are too many unresolved issues," Stiell said over the weekend.

"If we create a log jam in the process, we will not deliver an outcome that is deserving of the crisis."

Carbon Brief, a UK-based website specialising in the science and policy of climate change, has claimed that there are differences between the countries on the feasibility of the 1.5C threshold.

It is said that the unresolved differences could force Egypt to come out with a watered-down version of the commitment to the 1.5C figure, a deal that was seen as a major breakthrough in international climate ambition during the 2015 Paris Agreement.

In 2015, under the Paris Agreement, 196 countries committed to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably 1.5 degrees Celsius so that the planet can become climate neutral by 2050 – with net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The said figure was agreed upon after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change came out with a damming report that 1.5 degrees of warming will see extreme heatwaves, oceans rising, and the destruction of 70 to 90 per cent of coral reefs.

The 1.5 degrees Celsius pledge is crucial to secure a liveable future on Earth, IPCC said.

