COP26 climate deal finalised with compromises, UN chief warns 'it's not enough'

After days of negotiating a deal, the COP26 climate talks have finally come to an end in Glasgow, Scotland. Countries have agreed on a climate deal that aims at keeping the important global warming targets in check.

The main carbon polluting countries have been asked to submit stronger emission reduction pledges by the end of the next year. They have also been urged to "at least double their collective provision of climate finance for adaptation to developing countries."

As per the new deal, experts believe that the “Glasgow climate pact” will help reach the goal of limiting global heating to the required 1.5C, which was agreed upon in the Paris Agreement.

Although a draft has been set up, the leaders were not completely satisfied with the new deal adoption. Leaders have decided to gather once again next year in Egypt to re-examine and evaluate their goals, plans and progress and once again aim to increase the coal cuts.

"We can now say with credibility that we have kept 1.5C alive. But, its pulse is weak and it will only survive if we keep our promises and translate commitments into rapid action," said Alok Sharma, chair of COP26. “Before this conference, the world asked: do the parties here in Glasgow have the courage to rise to the scale of the challenge? We have responded. History has been made here in Glasgow."

The UN secretary general, António Guterres, too, warned the leaders that nations need to urgently work on climate change. "Our fragile planet is hanging by a thread. We are still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe. It is time to go into emergency mode – or our chance of reaching net zero [emissions] will itself be zero," he warned.

Towards the end of the deal, India had proposed changing the phrase 'phase-out' to 'phase-down' and leaders agreed to change the sentence to 'including escalating efforts to phase down unabated coal power, and phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies'.

Third world countries were also left disappointed as many complain that their concerns regarding 'loss and damage' caused due to natural disasters were not addressed. Several poorer countries, who had been badly hit by natural disasters this year — were expecting a discussion and compensation of funds but were left disappointed by the rich countries.

(With inputs from agencies)