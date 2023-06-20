ugc_banner

Controversial online influencer Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking in Romania

Bucharest, Romania Jun 20, 2023

Social media influencer Andrew Tate along with his brother and two of his associates have been charged with rape, human trafficking.

Social media influencer Andrew Tate along with his brother and two of his associates have been charged with rape, and human trafficking in Romania after a six-month-long probe, the prosecutors released a statement saying on Tuesday.

"The anti-organised crime prosecution's unit (DIICOT) ordered the indictment" of the four defendants for offences, including "setting up an organised criminal group... trafficking in persons... rape", they said. 

