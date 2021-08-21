Container ship Ever Given returns to Suez canal

The 220,000-tonne container ship, Ever given, which was stuck in the Suez Canal for nearly one week, is now having another go.

The vessel has finally returned to Port Said, Egypt, on Thursday night.

Also, on Friday, the Panamanian-flagged, Japanese-owned ship began its journey through the canal. It was accompanied by two tug boats, reported state-owned newspaper Al-Ahram reported.

Live ship-tracking showed the vessel successfully negotiating the early stages of the canal on its way toward the Red Sea.

Earlier, owners and insurers of the vessel said that a formal settlement had been agreed upon in a compensation dispute.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has held the giant ship and its crew in a lake between two stretches of the waterway since it was dislodged on March 29, amid a dispute over demand for compensation by the SCA.

The Japanese-owned Ever Given had become stuck in high winds and remained wedged across the canal for six days, disrupting global trade.

"Preparations for the release of the vessel will be made and an event marking the agreement will be held at the Authority's headquarters in Ismailia in due course," Faz Peermohamed of Stann Marine, which represents owner Shoei Kisen and its insurers, said in a statement.