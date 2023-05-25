Construction at North Korea’s satellite launch pad hits 'new urgency': Report

The construction of a satellite launching station in North Korea has hit a “new level of urgency" as it is reported to be preparation for a launch, stated a US-based think tank in a report, which cited commercial satellite imagery.

North Korea said that its first military spy satellite has been completed and leader Kim Jong Un has given approval for final preparations to launch it and successfully place it in orbit, without announcing a date.

On Monday, commercial satellite imagery showed that construction of a new launch pad is progressing steadily in a coastal area east of North Korea’s Sohae Satellite Launching Station and going forward at a "remarkable pace", stated 38 North, a Washington-based programme which monitors North Korea, in its report on Thursday.

"While the key components of the Sohae complex have been undergoing modernisation and expansion over the past year, this uptick in activity suggests a new level of urgency in making the site ready to accommodate satellite launches," the report stated.

ALSO READ | US, South Korea announce new North Korea sanctions on IT workers Features of the new launch pad The new launch pad is likely to feature a rail-mounted assembly structure which is likely to be used for lifting a rocket into place, a tunnel for funnelling flames away and lighting towers.

If the launch pad will be used to service liquid-fuelled rockets, then the structure will most likely need additional infrastructure, added the report.

At the main launch pad of Sohae, crews appear to have made modifications to the gantry tower, while they continue to work on a storage for fuel and oxidizer.

A new area, from where VIPs are likely to observe launches has also been reportedly completed, stated 38 North.

Analysts stated that the military satellite will be part of the efforts of the nuclear-armed state to enhance surveillance technology, which includes drones as well as improve its ability to hit targets during conflicts.

Several attempts have been made by North Korea to launch "earth observation" satellites among which two have been placed successfully in orbit, the last one happening in 2016.

International observers stated that the satellite appeared to be under control, however, there was lingering debate over whether any transmissions were sent by them.

WATCH | North Korea's first spy missile gets final nod from Kim Jong-Un South Korea gears up for launch of space rocket South Korea is set to launch its homegrown Nuri space rocket on Thursday after it was cancelled earlier because of technical glitches, stated the science ministry.

"The engineers have modified the control programme, and we finally confirmed through repeated tests that it works stably," said Deputy Science Minister Oh Tae-seok at a press briefing, adding that vehicle itself did not have any problems.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.