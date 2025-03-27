The US Embassy in India cancelled about 2,000 visa appointments, which that claim was confirmed by violating policies. They aimed at 'bad actors' tampering with their scheduling policies. The office assured that the matter is under control, as they have identified those responsible for the action.

Advertisment

Also read: H1B visas: US far-right goes on anti-India drivel over Trump's pick Sriram; Musk wades in

In a statement posted on X, the US Embassy India wrote, "Consular Team India is canceling about 2,000 visa appointments made by bots. We have zero tolerance for agents and fixers who violate our scheduling policies."

It further emphasised, "Consular Team India identified bad actors who made about 2,000 visa appointments that violated our scheduling policies. Effective immediately, we are cancelling these appointments and suspending the associated accounts' scheduling privileges. We will continue our anti-fraud efforts. We have zero tolerance for fraud."

Advertisment

Consular Team India is canceling about 2000 visa appointments made by bots. We have zero tolerance for agents and fixers that violate our scheduling policies. pic.twitter.com/ypakf99eCo — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) March 26, 2025

Vigilant netizens suggested corrective measures to avoid such episodes in the future. Gumireddy Srikanth wrote, "Much needed and can you put advisory on certain websites which are publicly providing slot booking service for money."

Also read: Donald Trump is not the most popular US politician, but THIS senator is, poll reveals

Advertisment

People have suffered heavily due to the long wait for US visa, delays in appointment confirmation have now been accepted as a norm. Many are even prepared to wait for months. Be it tourism, business or even student visas, people have begun factoring in even the wait period. People have begun considering neighbouring countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kuwait, as their wait for an international US visa application is less than a week. While Bangkok, Thailand, has a 25-day wait, still much less than that in India, where it exceeds 400 days, which is good over a year.