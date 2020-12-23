Company in Britain launches $33 bottles of 'authentic' air for homesick expats

The fast-spreading new coronavirus variant has led to several countries around the world imposing bans and restrictions on travel to the nation -- impacting a number of expats.

But a company in the UK has come to the rescue of such people -- a breath of fresh air, literally and figuratively.

Relocation website My Baggage has dreamed up a special gift for homesick residents.

The company is currently selling bottles of "authentic" air from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to provide UK residents overseas with the scent of home.

Priced at £25 (around $33,) the 500 milliliter bottle comes with a cork stopper, so the recipient can keep opening it up and taking in the aroma whenever they need a pick-me-up.

The company is also open to take on special requests for any other specific UK locations.

A Canadian company Vitality Air is also offering canisters of fresh air from the Rocky Mountains to Chinese buyers, with prices starting at $52.99 for a pack of two 8 liter bottles, while Swiss company Swissbreeze sells air from the mountain regions of the Central European country for under $20 for an 8 liter bottle.

(with inputs)