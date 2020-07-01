Communist Party of China completes 99 years of existence

The Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday completed 99 years in power. CPC took control of the country in 1959 and since then, China has seen seven presidents.

The founder of the People's Republic of China, Mao Zedong, led a classic totalitarian regime. Under Zedong's rule, industries came under state ownership and political rivals we purged in the cultural revolution.

During the Deng Xiaoping era, Maoism was abandoned and China launched its reform and opening-up policy. The era brought an end to the one-man rule.



Deng supported the idea of collective leadership and orderly succession. His policies were followed by his successors - Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao.



But, Xi Jinping has taken China back to Maoism. Under his term, China has removed term limits and the Communist Party has tightened its grip on china.



Jinping defines China as a people’s democracy. Chinese constitution also mentions the word democracy, however, that is just another attempt to legitimize china’s autocratic political system.

For the Communist Party, democracy has been a difficult concept to tackle and China doesn’t really have a clear definition for its own political setup.