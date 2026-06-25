/'Commitment for commitment': Iran says contradictory US statements on the MoU are fuelling 'distrust'

Iran's Foreign Ministry has criticised what it described as conflicting statements from US officials regarding the memorandum of understanding that ended the imposed war, saying the remarks only reinforce long-standing distrust toward Washington.

In a post on X, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, "The contradictory statements by US officials regarding the memorandum of understanding to end the imposed war will do nothing to reduce the accumulated distrust of Iranians and will merely serve as a reminder of past breaches of faith," adding that " The U.S. ruling establishment must bear in mind that the principle of "commitment for commitment" requires the fulfillment of reciprocal obligations and the avoidance of interpretations that are entirely at odds with the explicit wording of the memorandum of understanding text".

Baghaei said Iran entered the diplomatic process in good faith despite having strong reasons to remain sceptical of the United States and ultimately signed the agreement aimed at ending the conflict.

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"The US ruling establishment has never shown any sincerity in its behaviour toward the Iranian nation. Iran, while having ample reason for this suspicion, entered the diplomatic process in good faith and signed the memorandum of understanding to end the imposed war."

Disputes emerge over inspections, shipping and frozen funds

Baghaei's comments come amid differing positions expressed by Washington and Tehran on several key issues, including nuclear inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency, shipping charges in the Strait of Hormuz and the use of Iran's frozen assets.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said Iran had "fully and completely" agreed to allow nuclear inspections. However, Tehran said there were "no plans" for IAEA inspectors to return to the enrichment facilities damaged during the conflict.

Vice President JD Vance said on Monday that UN inspectors could return as early as this week, while Trump later stated there was "no rush" for their return.

Differences have also surfaced over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has repeatedly said it intends to maintain control of the waterway alongside Oman and introduce what it calls maritime service fees for ships using the route.

Trump, however, said on social media on Wednesday that Iran had informed Washington it would impose "NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, & NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY KIND". He did not clarify whether that arrangement would continue beyond the current 60-day negotiation period.

Another point of disagreement concerns the release of Iran's frozen funds. Trump suggested the money would be used to purchase American goods, including food. Tehran, however, said there was no such requirement and maintained that it would be free to use the funds wherever it chooses.