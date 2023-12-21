Colorado Supreme Court judges receiving online hate after ruling against Donald Trump

Colorado Supreme Court judges—who ruled against Donald Trump, prohibiting him from contesting in the state's primary next year citing his role in the Jan 6 attacks—have been receiving online threats, according to a report.

The report by Advance Democracy, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organisation that conducts public interest research, has claimed to have found "significant violent rhetoric" against the justices and Democrats on the Trump-owned social media platform Truth Social.

They found that some social media users posted justices' email addresses, phone numbers and office building addresses, reports NBC News.

Online vitriol by Trump's supporters

"This ends when we kill these f--kers," a user wrote on a pro-Trump forum that was used by several Jan. 6 rioters.

"What do you call 7 justices from the Colorado Supreme Court at the bottom of the ocean?" asked another user. "A good start."

Many of the online hate posts had details about the methods that can be used to kill Trump’s so-called enemies. They include hollow-point bullets, rifles, rope, bombs.

"Kill judges. Behead judges. Roundhouse kick a judge into the concrete," a user said in the online site. "Slam dunk a judge's baby into the trashcan."

Speaking to NBC News, President of the Advance Democracy Daniel J Jones expressed concerns over the consistency of the violent threats and rhetoric being used against the judges.

“We are seeing significant violent language and threats being made against the Colorado justices and others perceived to be behind yesterday’s Colorado Supreme Court ruling," Jones, a former FBI investigator and staffer for the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.

"The normalisation of this type of violent rhetoric — and lack of remedial action by social media entities — is cause for significant concern," he said.

"Trump’s statements, which have sought to delegitimize and politicize the actions of the courts, is serving as a key driver of the violent rhetoric. Political leaders on both sides of the political aisle need to speak out against these calls for violence, and social media platforms need to reassess their role in hosting and promoting this rhetoric.”

Donald Trump reacts

The former president slammed the ruling on Truth Social, saying, “WHAT A SHAME FOR OUR COUNTRY!!! A SAD DAY IN AMERICA!!!”

Trump’s campaign had previously said it would “swiftly file an appeal” to the US Supreme Court, where conservatives hold a six to three majority.

Biden responds to Colorado court ruling

In his first response to the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision, Biden told reporters Wednesday there is “no question” Trump supported an insurrection on the US Capitol. “Well I think certainly it’s self-evident,” said the incumbent president.

“You saw it all. Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let the court make that decision. But he certainly supported an insurrection.” He added, “No question about it — none, zero. And he seems to be doubling down on everything.”