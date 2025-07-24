/Colombia University to pay over $220 million to Trump administration to restore funding cuts

Colombia University on Wednesday (Jul 23) announced that it has reached a deal with the US President Donald Trump’s administration to pay over $220 million to prevent massive funding cuts to the school over antisemitism on campus. The Ivy League university will pay $200 million settlement over three years as per the agreement. It will also pay $21 million to settle investigations by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

In exchange, the White House will reinstate the $400 million federal funding it had stopped from the university earlier this year. The university said in a statement that “a vast majority of the federal grants which were terminated or paused in March 2025—will be reinstated and Columbia’s access to billions of dollars in current and future grants will be restored.”

Acting university president Claire Shipman said that the agreement marks an important step forward following “a period of sustained federal scrutiny and institutional uncertainty.”

The Trump administration had pulled the funding over what it described as the university’s failure to suppress antisemitism on campus during the Israel-Gaza war.

Experts had warned that it was likely Colombia was facing another $1.2 billion funding freeze from the National Institutes of Health. Following the cuts made by the Trump administration, the lead funder of scientific research also terminated its funding to the university.

Earlier, Colombia agreed to several demands laid out by the administration, including overhauling the university’s student disciplinary process and assuming a fresh definition of antisemitism. Shipman said that the recent agreement codifies those reforms.

A day earlier, the university said that it had taken action against over 70 students for participating in demonstrations against the Gaza war in May.

