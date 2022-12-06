Colombia: Landslide buries bus, at least 33 dead

At least 33 people have died in Colombia after a landslide buried a bus, according to Colombian interior minister. Nine people have been rescued. The tragedy took place in northwestern Colombia on Sunday (December 5). The landslide was caused by string rains.

The bus got buried between the villages of Pueblo Rico and Santa Cecilia in Risaralda province, about 230 km (140 miles) northwest of the capital Bogota.

"We have already found 33 people dead, including three minors, and we have rescued nine people alive, four of them are in a critical condition," Interior Minister Alfonso Prada told reporters on Monday.

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro described the incident as a tragedy in a Twitter message.

"Solidarity with the families of the victims," Petro said, pledging support from the national government.

The bus was traveling from Cali, Colombia's third largest city, to the municipality of Condoto, in Choco province.

Colombia had been hit by an unusually heavy rainy season, blamed on the La Nina weather phenomenon.

Events linked to heavy rains have killed more than 216 people and left 538,000 homeless so far in 2022, according to government statistics. Another 48 people are still missing across the country, the figures show.

(With inputs from agencies)

