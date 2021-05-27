Closed-door spy trial of Australian writer 'lawful and reasonable': China

Firmly rejecting any attempt by Australia to intervene in the case of writer and academic Yang Jun, China defended holding the spy trial of him behind closed doors as it involved "state secrets".

"Australian citizen Yang Jun's case involves state secrets, and is not held in open court by the law, with no arrangements for observers to sit in," said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. "This is entirely lawful and reasonable."

Australia's ambassador to China was barred from the trial, in a case that has exacerbated a bitter row between the two nations.

Yang has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access to his family. He has had only limited contact with his legal representation, according to Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

The case comes amid a deepening crisis in relations between Australia and China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said reasserted said that by Chinese law, all cases involving state secrets, including Yang's, are heard in private sessions.

