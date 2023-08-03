Climate change: Chile, Argentina face scorching heatwave in middle of winter

Latin American countries like Chile and Argentina are experiencing high temperatures like those in the northern hemisphere, but at a time when it was supposed to be their winter.

A Chilean meteorologist expert Cristobal Torres in conversation with AFP said that the mountain town of Vicuna recorded 37 degrees for the first time in 70 years. Additionally, the capital city Santiago recorded 24 degree Celsius and is likely to register similar temperatures on Thursday and Friday.

One of the most significant impacts of hot temperatures in Chile was on snowpacks in the mountains, a vital water source in the country's capital.

Meanwhile, in Argentina's Buenos Aires, the temperature exceeded 30 degree Celsius on August 1, the National Meteorological Service reported. The usual temperature in the city at this time varies between 9 degrees and 18 degree Celsius.

Several parts across Uruguay also recorded temperatures near 30 degrees on Wednesday.

Hot weather in Chile: Global warming and El Nino phenomenon

Chile's Environment Minister Miasa Rojas, a climatologist, explained that the sudden change in the climate is due to global warming and the El Nino phenomenon.

"What we are experiencing is the combination of two phenomena: a global warming trend due to climate change plus the El Nino phenomenon." He added that once the El Nino phenomenon ends, the weather should also stop being this extreme.

An El Nino phenomenon is a climate pattern which describes the increased Pacific Ocean temperatures, causing rainfall, floods and avalanches in western South America as well as heatwaves.

According to AFP temperatures in Santiago, Buenos Aires and Montevideo are expected to return to normal in the coming days, but are expected to experience similar heatwaves in the coming time.

Raul Cordero, a climatologist at the University of Santiago said, "It is very likely that the heat record will be broken this year (in Santiago), and that is extraordinarily abnormal. Ten years ago we had two heat waves a year and now we are talking about nine."

Furthermore, she warned about the effects of heat at the poles. "The ice around the polar areas is at minimum levels. Especially around Antarctica, where at this time of year sea ice grows to reach a maximum in September, it is at a historic minimum," Raul added.

(WIth inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE