Climate change: Heat-related deaths rise in Japan and South Korea

Different parts of the world have been battered by extreme climatic conditions, some regions are slapped with heavy rains and subsequent floods, and some parts of the world are facing extreme heat. The situation in some Asian nations is also worsening as at least 12 people have died from heat-related causes in South Korea.

Local reports in Japan have mentioned that a 13-year-old girl had died from heatstroke on her way back from a school club. The Mainichi reported that the school had suspended the club gatherings an hour early due to concerns about the heat. According to the report, the school said that the students had taken breaks "every 20-25 minutes to rehydrate".

A report by The Guardian mentioned that the death toll since Friday reached three after an elderly couple was found dead in their home in Tokyo. Police believe they died of heatstroke amid temperatures reaching 35.7C in the city. The deteriorating situation comes weeks after Japan set a target to halve the number of heat-related deaths by 2030.

The Japan Times published a detailed report on heat-related deaths. Citing official statistics, it said that the number of heatstroke-related deaths increased from an average of 201 people a year between 1995 and 1999, to an average of 1295 from 2018 to 2022.

According to the report, the health ministry data showed that elderlies were most impacted.

Meanwhile, at least 20 people died and several were missing as heavy rainfall continued to batter Beijing. In China, the Doksuri typhoon has forced officials to evacuate more than 52,000 people from the capital city. The authorities sealed over 100 mountain roads as a precautionary move.

Long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns are indications of climate change. These changes are either natural or because of human activities such as the excessive burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas.

Concrete, asphalt and urban heat islands = heat waves

As quoted by news agency Reuters, Dr Kevin Foster, who directs the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix, said that it only takes just a fraction of a second to suffer a pretty serious burn. Asphalt and concrete in direct sunlight can often reach surface temperatures as high as 82 Celsius on the hottest days.

The report further mentioned that doctors have treated numerous patients who suffered burns from falling on the ground or touching surfaces that were much hotter than the recorded air temperature due to the elevated temperatures in Phoenix.

