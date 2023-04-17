Climate activists held for shovelling out coal from a train in Australia

Climate activists in Australia halted a train carrying coal to protest against the exports of the fossil fuel and were arrested for their actions on Sunday. At least 50 of them were held for bringing the train to a halt near Newcastle, a major coal export terminal in New South Wales. The protesters shovelled coal out of the wagons following which the train remained stationary for at least four hours. Security personnel tried to control the crowd as the activists threw coal out of the wagon.

The action was carried out by the group Rising Tide which demands the cancellation of all new coal projects. Coal is considered the dirtiest of all fossil fuels and is responsible for a majority of greenhouse gas emissions.

Twenty protesters climbed on the train and unloaded the coal using shovels, while another 30 supported from the outside, according to a statement from Rising Tide.

We have halted coal into the world’s biggest coal port, demanding the ALP heed UN warnings and immediately cancel all new coal projects. pic.twitter.com/hbbxUGyA4G — RisingTideAustralia (@RisingTideAus) April 16, 2023 ×

Forty-seven activists were charged with “rail corridor offences” and released after being issued court attendance notices. But two of the activists were charged with malicious damage and another with assaulting a security guard.

An image tweeted by Rising Tide showed protesters on and around the train.

“We have halted coal into the world’s biggest coal port, demanding the ALP [the ruling Australian Labor Party] heed UN warnings and immediately cancel all new coal projects,” tweeted the group.

Devni was born in Sri Lanka and lives in Sydney. She is calling on people to sign the climate pledge!



Her family is at risk and she is calling for #climatejustice



Join her and hundreds of us and sign here https://t.co/rzbNpzjD7I #ClimateCamp2023 pic.twitter.com/vb8lQE9nT5 — RisingTideAustralia (@RisingTideAus) April 16, 2023 ×

Protesters were also seen chanting “No New Coal”. Newcastle is supposedly the world’s largest coal export terminal and the largest bulk shipping port on Australia’s east coast.

The Labor government in the country has pledged to cut the country’s carbon emissions by 43 per cent by 2030. However, Australia has not committed to ruling out any new fossil fuel projects amidst the climate crisis.

