Cleantech is need of the hour: Awareness is crucial for sustainable energy future

Clean technology (or cleantech or climatetech) is any process, product, or service, whose focus is on energy efficiency improvements, the sustainable use of resources, or environmental protection activities. It aims to reduce negative environmental impacts.

Cleantech includes technologies and innovations aimed at addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainability across various sectors, including energy, transportation, water, waste management, etc.

Implementation of clean technology allows the world to generate the energy we need without the greenhouse gas emissions and negative environmental effects that come with fossil fuels. It helps to reduce climate change. Hence, it becomes extremely important to give weight to clean technologies and their funding. There's also an urgent need and spread awareness.

Saurabh Kumar, Vice President - India of Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) told WION, "At the forefront of the global energy transition, cleantech awareness is crucial for transitioning away from traditional fuels, ensuring a sustainable energy future."

"The challenge of funding in the cleantech sector or the reason why early-age start-ups fail to grow in the cleantech space is because of the perceived risks and long gestation period of the venture," Kumar added.

The world is heavily reliant on fossil fuels, which account for a significant portion of greenhouse gas emissions, pollution that is especially difficult to reduce quickly enough to satisfy global warming targets.

Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tech Mahindra, told WION, "The intertwined relationship between technology and climate change is a multifaceted tale beyond innovation and sustainability."

Technology is not a mere bystander in the climate change narrative; instead, it is the protagonist that guides us towards a sustainable future, Chandna said.

He added, "From AI-powered systems that optimize energy consumption to IoT devices that monitor environmental metrics, technology has become an indispensable facet in addressing the intricate challenges of climate change. Its integration in sustainable management has transcended multi-fold, reflecting our collective commitment towards sustainability."

Cleantech is a broad term that encapsulates a range of solutions, including renewable energy, smart grids, carbon capture, and many other innovative technologies designed to curb carbon emissions and nurture a greener planet.

The global cleantech market is expected to be worth around USD 650 billion per year by 2030, which is more than three times the current level, reports have revealed.

Chandna highlighted that cleantech-related jobs are expected to double from six million today to nearly 14 million by 2030.

"As the landscape of climate action evolves, it is time to move beyond merely reducing carbon footprints and focus more on paving the way for a sustainable and resilient future," he said.

Investing in clean technologies

Clean technologies demand financial capital to thrive in today's ever-changing technology world. Investing in cleantech is a commitment to determining the future of our world.

It is about creating an environment in which organisations pioneering clean energy sources may increase their influence and develop their sustainable practices.

"This requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including governments, businesses, and individuals, to accelerate the adoption of cleantech solutions and create a brighter, more sustainable future for all," Chandna said.

Cleantech and India

Kumar said that GEAPP recognises the potential of India's large demographic, particularly its youth, in driving innovative approaches for sustainability.

He said that GEAPP launched ENTICE - Energy Transitions Innovation Challenge, which is a flagship programme fostering an ecosystem for innovators in India, to fill this gap as the group recognised the significance of cleantech as it aligns with global commitments of the Paris Agreement.

He said that ENTICE encourages the development of low-cost, impactful, and scalable clean energy solutions and provides innovators with access to Series 'A' funding, market linkages, and mentorship, aiming to accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goals.