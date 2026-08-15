/Claude's text now carries an invisible watermark, everywhere in the world, not just Europe

Text produced by Claude now carries a signal identifying it as machine-generated. You cannot see it while reading, and it applies whether you are in Brussels or anywhere else.

What Anthropic Is Doing

Anthropic will embed an imperceptible watermark directly into text generated by its models. Readers will not notice anything during normal use — the marking is designed to survive in the text itself while remaining invisible to a person reading it.

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For generated files, the approach is different and more conventional: signed provenance metadata based on the C2PA standard, developed by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity, which cryptographically records how a file was produced.

On timing, Claude models launched in the EU on or after August 2, 2026 carry the marking from launch. Models released before that date are being updated to support it.

The Rule Behind It

This is a direct response to Article 50 of the European Union's AI Act, whose transparency obligations became enforceable on August 2.

Article 50 requires two things: that AI systems disclose to users they are AI, and that content generated or materially altered by AI be labelled as such. The first is straightforward to implement — a line of text in an interface. The second is the hard part, and text is the hardest case within it.

Images and video can carry metadata in the file. Text often cannot. Copy a paragraph out of a chat window and paste it into a document and every conventional marker is stripped. Whatever labels text has to survive being copied, pasted, reformatted and moved between applications — which is why an embedded statistical signal, rather than a tag, is the approach being taken.

The Detail That Matters Most

Anthropic is applying the markings worldwide, not only in Europe.

That is a choice, and it is the most consequential part of the announcement. The legal obligation is European. Anthropic could have marked output for EU users and left everything else unchanged.

Instead it is doing what most global companies eventually do with regulation of this kind: building one compliant product rather than two. Maintaining separate marked and unmarked pipelines is engineering overhead with an obvious failure mode — anyone wanting unmarked output simply routes through a non-EU endpoint.

This is how the General Data Protection Regulation reshaped privacy practice far beyond European borders. The AI Act now appears to be following the same path, and this is the first concrete demonstration of it. A rule written in Brussels is changing what Claude produces for a user in Mumbai or São Paulo.

What It Does And Does Not Achieve

Watermarking is genuinely useful and it is not a solution to the problem people assume it solves.

It helps with attribution at scale — platforms, publishers and educational institutions gaining a technical means to identify machine-generated text rather than guessing from style. Against the fabricated content that has caused real damage this year, that is a meaningful capability. AI-generated deepfakes of Indian union ministers circulated during the CJP protests, debunked by the Press Information Bureau, with one minister filing a police complaint.

What it does not do is stop determined misuse. A watermark applied by Anthropic marks Anthropic's output. Anyone using an open-weight model — Moonshot's Kimi K3, Meta's newly released Muse Glimmer, DeepSeek's V4 Flash, all freely downloadable and modifiable — is outside the scheme entirely, and can simply remove the marking code.

So the systems most likely to be used for deliberate deception are precisely the ones the marking cannot reach, while the compliant commercial providers mark everything.