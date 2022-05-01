Civilians evacuated from Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant: Zelensky

Amid the war in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at least a hundred civilians have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

The president added that more civilians will be evacuated on Monday. The United Nations had announced a safe passage at Azovstal for civilians.

Ukrainian forces have been holed up in the Azovstal steel plant amid Russian bombardment for weeks. Reports say Mariupol has been without food, water and electricity.

Russian media said at least 40 civilians had left the Azovstal steel plant with the United Nations and Red Cross involved in the operation.

The Russian defence ministry had claimed earlier that nearly 50 civilians had left the plant. Meanwhile, Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin met the Ukraine president in Kyiv as Erdogan's regime looks to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.

In March, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba had met in Turkey. President Erdogan had called up President Putin earlier in the week in order to "establish a lasting peace in the region" even as Russia continues its military push in Ukraine.

(With inputs from Agencies)

