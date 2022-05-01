Phoenix Ghost | Key features: US sends secretive, new suicide drone to Ukraine

Updated: May 01, 2022, 05:15 PM(IST)

Reports claim just like the Phoenix Ghost is like the Switchblade drone. It is also a low-cost single-use suicide drone. It is a loitering munition which flies around a target before hitting it.

Phoenix Ghost tactical drones

Several Western countries have provided Ukraine with military aid and weapons since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24.

Among the offensive weapons which are playing an important role are US-made Javelin missile launchers capable of piercing the most sophisticated armour such as T-90 Russian tanks and Turkish drones.

US President Joe Biden announced on April 21 a new package of $800 million in military aid for Ukraine.

The Pentagon said the newest round of US support will include 72 155mm howitzers, 72 armoured vehicles to tow them, 144,000 rounds of ammunition, and more than 120 "Phoenix Ghost" tactical drones recently developed by the US Air Force specifically to address Ukraine's needs.

(Photograph:AFP)