Citizens refuse to return after Ohio train derailment due to gas leak fears

Days after a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, carrying hazardous chemicals, the citizens are still sceptical of moving back as dead fish floating in the stream and chickens add to the dystopic setting.

The authorities are saying it is safe to return home. However, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the chemical spill has already killed approximately 3,500 small fish in the seven-and-a-half miles of stream.

"Don’t tell me it’s safe. Something is going on if the fish are floating in the creek," one of the residents was quoted as saying by NBC.

"They only evacuated only one mile from that space, and that’s just insane to me. I’m concerned with the long-term heath impact. It’s just a mess," said another concerned resident.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warned that a lingering odour will remain in the area. However, to satiate a safe return, the agency added that the emission of the smell was at a level lower than what is considered hazardous.

"Air monitoring since the fire went out has not detected any levels of concern in the community that can be attributed to the incident at this time," said EPA in its assessment.

The accident transpired on February 3 in Ohio's East Palestine region, about 15 miles south of Youngstown. A total of 50 of the train's 150 cars got derailed which had been carrying vinyl chloride, a highly combustible material.

A huge fire broke out in the aftermath, covering the entire airspace of the village housing about 4,700 residents. The images and videos of toxic fumes engulfing the area went viral on social media quickly with many connecting it to some bogus conspiracy theory.

Mayor Trent Conaway issued a shelter-in-place order for the entire town while an evacuation order was issued within one mile of the train crossing at James Street.

